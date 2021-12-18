Clark’s 21 pts, 11 boards spark No. 14 Iowa past UCF, 69-61

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP)Caitlin Clark scored 21 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and passed off six assists at No. 14 Iowa remained unbeaten at home, turning away late rally by Central Florida to post a 69-61 win Saturday.

Clark hit three first-half 3s and her jumper with a second left sent the teams into intermission tied at 31-31. She missed all five 3-point attempts in the second half as the Hawkeyes rebounded from a 77-70 loss to No. 12 Iowa State in their last game.

Monica Czinano got to the basket for four third-quarter layups as the Hawkeyes (6-2) outscored UCF 25-12 in the third quarter and took a 56-43 advantage into the fourth.

Tay Sanders got a layup and Diamond Battles hit a 3 to get the Knights back within single digits, 56-48, and Sanders’ jumper with 7:01 left made it 58-53. McKenna Warnock answered with a 3 and a layup and Czinano added a layup to push the Hawkeyes’ lead back to 13, 66-53 with under four minutes to play.

Czinano finished with 19 points Warniock added 13 points, seven boards and seven assists for Iowa.

Sanders scored 20 points to lead UCF (8-2), which took its first road loss. Diamond Battles scored 12 points and collected four steals and Alisha Lewis hit two 3s in the final 1:45 to finish with 10 points and four steals.

—

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25