CLINTON, S.C. (AP)Tyeree Bryan’s 16 points helped Charleston Southern defeat Presbyterian 67-61 on Saturday.

Bryan added 11 rebounds for the Buccaneers (6-9, 2-2 Big South). Claudell Harris Jr. scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 12, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc. Taje’ Kelly recorded 15 points and shot 4 of 9 from the field and 7 for 9 from the line.

Crosby James finished with 20 points and two steals for the Blue Hose (5-12, 1-3). Jalen Forrest added 13 points for Presbyterian. Owen McCormack also had nine points and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.