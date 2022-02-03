Champagnie leads St. John’s past Georgetown 90-77

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP)Julian Champagnie had 27 points as St. John’s beat Georgetown 90-77 on Thursday night.

Joel Soriano had 14 points, nine rebounds and four blocks for the Red Storm (12-9, 4-6 Big East Conference). Aaron Wheeler added 13 points. Dylan Addae-Wusu had 11 points.

Donald Carey scored a career-high 23 points and had seven rebounds for the Hoyas (6-14, 0-9), whose losing streak stretched to 10 games. Kaiden Rice added 20 points. Dante Harris had 10 points and nine rebounds.

The Red Storm improved to 2-0 against the Hoyas for the season. St. John’s defeated Georgetown 88-69 on Jan. 16.

