Cerruti scores 15 to carry Albany past Hartford 71-52

NCAA
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP)Matt Cerruti had 15 points as Albany got past Hartford 71-52 on Saturday.

Jamel Horton had 14 points for the Great Danes (10-13, 6-5 America East Conference). Trey Hutcheson added eight rebounds.

Moses Flowers had 11 points for Hartford (5-14, 3-4).

