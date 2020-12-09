Central Connecticut defeats Fairleigh Dickinson 94-87

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

TEANECK, N.J. (AP)Greg Outlaw had a career-high 21 points plus 10 rebounds as Central Connecticut beat Fairleigh Dickinson 94-87 on Tuesday night.

The game marked the Northeast Conference opener for both teams.

Ian Krishnan had 17 points for Central Connecticut (1-3). Xavier Wilson added 11 points and Tre Mitchell had 10 points.

Elyjah Williams scored a career-high 24 points and had nine rebounds for the Knights (0-5). Jahlil Jenkins added 24 points and Joe Munden Jr. had 16.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com