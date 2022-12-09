NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP)Nigel Scantlebury finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds as Central Connecticut beat Dartmouth 59-50 on Friday night for its first win of the season.

Kellen Amos scored 11 points and added seven rebounds for the Blue Devils (1-9). Jay Rodgers also scored 11.

Cade Haskins led the way for the Big Green (4-7) with 12 points and six rebounds. Dartmouth also got 10 points and six rebounds from Ryan Cornish. Dusan Neskovic also put up nine points and six rebounds.

