CBI returning to Daytona Beach for second straight year

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP)The College Basketball Invitational is heading back to Daytona Beach.

The CBI had been held on campus sites for 12 years before shifting to Florida last season.

”The response we received before, during, and after last year’s CBI was overwhelming, especially when you consider the circumstances the country faced at the time,” Gazelle Group President Rick Giles said in a statement on Wednesday. ”Because of that, we felt a return to Daytona Beach was warranted. With the location of the hotel being on the beach and the arena being across the street from the hotel, it really is the perfect setting for what we hope will be another exciting CBI.”

The 16-team, single-elimination tournament of teams not selected for the NCAA Tournament will be held March 19-23 at the Ocean Center. Pepperdine won last year’s tournament with an 84-61 win over Coastal Carolina in the title game.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

February 03 2022 12:00 am
Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am