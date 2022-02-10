Cavs-Louisville women’s game canceled due to travel issues

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP)Virginia’s women’s basketball game at No. 3 Louisville has been canceled due to mechanical and aircraft staffing issues.

The Atlantic Coast Conference made the announcement less than two hours before Thursday night’s scheduled tipoff. The Cavaliers will forfeit the contest.

Virginia (3-16, 0-9 ACC) is the league’s only winless team in conference play. The Cardinals (22-2, 12-1) move into a tie with No. 5 North Carolina State for first place.

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 03:30 pm
March 13 2022 05:30 pm