BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Xavier Castaneda scored 32 points to lead Akron over Buffalo 81-64 on Tuesday night.

Castaneda made 10 of 12 shots, including 7 for 8 from distance, and went 5 for 6 from the free-throw line for the Zips (16-6, 8-1 Mid-American Conference), who upped their win streak to seven. Enrique Freeman added 18 points and nine rebounds. while Nate Johnson scored 10 with six boards.

Curtis Jones led the way for the Bulls (10-12, 4-5) with 19 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Isaiah Adams scored 13, while Zid Powell finished with 10 points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Akron plays Kent State at home on Friday, and Buffalo visits Western Michigan on Saturday.

