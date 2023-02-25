ARLINGTON, Texas (AP)Aaron Cash’s tip-in as time expired gave UT Arlington a 71-69 win over Utah Tech on Saturday.

Cash scored 17 points, including the tying basket with 25 seconds left in regulation.

Cash also contributed seven rebounds for the Mavericks (11-18, 6-10 Western Athletic Conference). Brandyn Talbot added 15 points while finishing 5 of 6 from 3-point range, and he also had eight assists. Pedro Castro was 6 of 18 shooting to finish with 14 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

The Trailblazers (12-17, 4-12) were led in scoring by Jacob Nicolds, who finished with 18 points. Cameron Gooden added 17 points for Utah Tech. In addition, Tanner Christensen finished with 10 points and 14 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story in part by using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.