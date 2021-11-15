Carter, Vander Plas carry Ohio over Robert Morris 85-71

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jason Carter had 18 points and 11 rebounds as Ohio topped Robert Morris 85-71 on Monday night. Ben Vander Plas added 17 points for the Bobcats, while Mark Sears chipped in 16. Vander Plas also had 11 rebounds.

Ben Roderick had 14 points for Ohio (3-0).

Kahliel Spear tied a career high with 22 points and had eight rebounds for the Colonials (0-3). Jaron Williams added 19 points. Justin Winston had 11 points.

