Carter scores 29 to lead Norfolk State past Hampton 76-64

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (AP)Devante Carter had a career-high 29 points as Norfolk State topped Hampton 76-64 on Monday night.

Carter hit 11 of 13 shots. He added nine rebounds and eight assists.

Daryl Anderson had 12 points and seven rebounds for Norfolk State (3-1).

Edward Oliver-Hampton scored a career-high 21 points and had 11 rebounds for the Pirates (1-1). Chris Shelton added 16 points, Davion Warren had 10 points and Russell Dean had a career-high 10 assists plus three points and six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com