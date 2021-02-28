Carter leads Norfolk St. past St. Mary’s (MD) 72-51

NORFOLK, Va. (AP)Devante Carter posted 18 points as Norfolk State routed Division III St. Mary’s (MD) 72-51 on Sunday.

Jalen Hawkins had 11 points for Norfolk State (14-7), which earned its fourth straight win. Kyonze Chavis added 10 points. Joe Bryant Jr. had nine rebounds.

Micah Henry had 24 points for the Seahawks. Daryn Alexander added 10 points.

