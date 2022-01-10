Carter Jr. scores 19 to carry Navy over Lafayette 69-55

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

EASTON, Pa. (AP)John Carter Jr. had 19 points and six rebounds as Navy beat Lafayette 69-55 on Monday night.

Tyler Nelson had 11 points for Navy (11-4, 4-0 Patriot League), which earned its fourth straight win. Richard Njoku added three blocks. Patrick Dorsey had seven rebounds.

Tyrone Perry had 17 points for the Leopards (3-10, 0-2). Neal Quinn added 17 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

February 04 2022 12:00 am
Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am