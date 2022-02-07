Carter Jr. scores 14 to lift Navy over Lafayette 68-44

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)John Carter Jr. had 14 points as Navy easily defeated Lafayette 68-44 on Monday night.

Greg Summers had 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Navy (16-8, 9-4 Patriot League). Tyler Nelson added 11 points. Richard Njoku had 10 points.

Lafayette totaled 14 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Neal Quinn had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Leopards (7-15, 4-7).

The Midshipmen improve to 2-0 against the Leopards for the season. Navy defeated Lafayette 69-55 on Jan. 10.

