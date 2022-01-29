Carter carries Nicholls St. past Houston Baptist 73-61

NCAA
HOUSTON (AP)Devante Carter tied his season high with 21 points as Nicholls State beat Houston Baptist 73-61 on Saturday night.

Carter made 9 of 12 shots.

Ryghe Lyons had 15 points and three blocks for Nicholls State (13-9, 5-3 Southland Conference). Ty Gordon added 12 points. Pierce Spencer had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Darius Lee had 22 points for the Huskies (6-12, 2-6). Sam Hofman added 12 points and nine rebounds. Khristion Courseault had 10 points.

Brycen Long, who was second on the Huskies in scoring coming into the contest with nine points per game, shot only 20% in the game (1 of 5).

