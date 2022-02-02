Carter, Berhow lift Northern Iowa over Bradley 78-65

NCAA
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP)Noah Carter and Trae Berhow scored 19 points apiece as Northern Iowa beat Bradley 78-65 on Wednesday night.

AJ Green added 18 points for the Panthers (12-9, 8-3 Missouri Valley Conference), Bowen Born scored 15.

Terry Roberts had 18 points and six assists for the Braves (12-11, 6-5), whose four-game winning streak came to an end. Rienk Mast added 12 points and eight rebounds. Jayson Kent had 10 points.

The Panthers leveled the season series against the Braves. Bradley defeated Northern Iowa 71-69 on Dec. 1.

