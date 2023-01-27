KENT, Ohio (AP)Sincere Carry scored 24 points and Kent State turned back Buffalo 74-68 on Friday night.

Carry added seven assists for the Golden Flashes (17-4, 7-1 Mid-American Conference). Chris Payton pitched in with 12 points, eight rebounds and five blocks. Jalen Sullinger scored 11.

Isaiah Adams led the way for the Bulls (10-11, 4-4) with 23 points. LaQuill Hardnett added 11 points and 12 rebounds. Zid Powell finished with 11 points, four assists and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play on Tuesday. Kent State hosts Central Michigan, while Buffalo hosts Akron.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.