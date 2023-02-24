BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP)Jacco Fritz’s 13 points helped Canisius defeat Saint Peter’s 66-53 on Friday night.

Fritz added nine rebounds and three steals for the Golden Griffins (8-19, 6-12 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Siem Uijtendaal finished 5 of 5 from the field to add 12 points. Tre Dinkins was 2 of 5 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with nine points.

The Peacocks (10-16, 5-12) were led by Isiah Dasher, who posted 14 points. Latrell Reid added eight points for Saint Peter’s. Jaylen Murray also had seven points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Sunday. Canisius hosts Fairfield and Saint Peter’s visits Niagara.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.