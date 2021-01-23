Camper carries Siena past St. Peter’s 47-40

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP)Manny Camper recorded 12 points and 13 rebounds to lift Siena to a 47-40 win over St. Peter’s on Saturday night.

Jordan King had 12 points for Siena (7-1, 7-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jalen Pickett added 11 points. Jackson Stormo had seven rebounds.

KC Ndefo had 7 points, eight rebounds and seven blocks for St. Peter’s (7-6, 4-4). Fousseyni Drame added eight rebounds. The Peacocks totaled a season-low 18 points in the first half.

Daryl Banks III, who was second on the Peacocks in scoring heading into the contest with 12 points per game, shot only 19 percent in the game (3 of 16).

The Saints leveled the season series against the Peacocks with the win. St. Peter’s defeated Siena 68-62 on Friday.

