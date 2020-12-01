Campbell tops St. Andrews Presbyterian 85-51

NCAA
BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP)Gediminas Mokseckas came off the bench to score 14 points to carry Campbell to an 85-51 win over St. Andrews Presbyterian on Monday.

Cedric Henderson Jr. had 13 points and eight rebounds for Campbell (1-0). Jordan Whitfield added 11 points and Joshua Lusane had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Myron Williams had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Knights, a NAIA school that treated their second-straight Division I opponent as an exhibition. Isaac Clay added 12 points.

