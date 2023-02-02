LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP)Nate Calmese scored 20 points as Lamar beat McNeese 70-63 on Thursday night.

Calmese added five rebounds for the Cardinals (7-16, 3-8 Southland Conference). Jason Thirdkill Jr. added 13 points while going 4 of 7 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and they also had 11 rebounds. Chris Pryor recorded nine points and was 2 of 5 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.

Christian Shumate led the Cowboys (6-18, 3-8) in scoring, finishing with 14 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Johnathan Massie added 14 points for McNeese. Harwin Francois also put up 10 points, six rebounds and three blocks. The Cowboys extended their losing streak to eight straight.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Lamar hosts Northwestern State while McNeese visits Texas A&M-Commerce.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.