California Baptist tops Vanguard 78-65

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP)Reed Nottage and Ty Rowell scored 22 points apiece as California Baptist defeated Vanguard 78-65 on Saturday.

Gorjok Gak had 16 points, 11 rebounds and four assists for California Baptist (12-8). Elijah Thomas added 10 points.

Garrett White had 20 points for the Lions.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com