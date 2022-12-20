UT Arlington will look to continue an impressive season on the road and add to Cal’s miseries when the Mavericks and Golden Bears tangle Wednesday in Berkeley, Calif.

UT Arlington (5-7) has defied its overall losing record with some of its best play of the season away from home, including a 68-63 stunner at San Francisco to open a three-day, two-game Northern California trip Monday night.

The Mavericks have played two other true road games this season, and both went relatively well in defeat. They lost their opener 77-66 to Oklahoma State, then took LSU to the limit before falling 63-59 early this month.

No doubt, the most impressive was the most recent — leading by as many as 17 points in the win over San Francisco, an NCAA Tournament team that entered the game with a 9-3 record.

“We were just the tougher team tonight,” Mavericks coach Greg Young said. “It was a great win for our program and for our players.”

All five Mavericks starters contributed nearly equally to the win, with Aaron Cash (12), Kyron Gibson (12) and Marion Humphrey (11) scoring in double figures, Chendall Weaver grabbing a team-high 10 boards to go with eight points, and Shemar Wilson chipping in with nine points and nine rebounds.

Cal (0-12) will take its third shot at a Texas school in hopes of losing the title as Division I’s only winless team. The Golden Bears lost earlier to Texas State 59-55 at home and to TCU 59-48 at a neutral site in Florida.

Cal is coming off a 71-62 loss at nearby Santa Clara, a game in which star Devin Askew was held to four points in 14 minutes while dealing with a sore right ankle. He is questionable for Wednesday’s game.

With the continuation of Pacific-12 Conference play up next, senior guard Joel Brown offered a message to his Cal teammates.

“What I tell the younger guys is: This is definitely a terrible position that we’re in,” Brown said. “But we put ourselves in this situation, and we’ve got to control what we can.”

