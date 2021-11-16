Cal holds off San Diego 75-70 for first win of season

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP)Grant Anticevich scored 17 points and California held off San Diego 75-70 in nonconference play Monday night to pick up its first victory of the season.

Anticevich knocked down 5 of 8 shots from the floor, including all three of his 3-point tries, to help the Golden Bears (1-2) pull away from a 32-all tie at halftime. Jordan Shepherd scored 14 with four assists, while Andre Kelly pitched in with 13 points and nine rebounds. Joel Brown added 12 points and five assists.

Marcellus Earlington hit a 3-pointer to give San Diego a 43-38 lead with 16:43 left in the game, but Anticevich hit a 3 and two free throws to forge a tie and Makale Foreman buried a 3 to put Cal up 46-43 with 13:24 left to play. The Golden Bears never trailed again.

Joey Calcaterra topped the Toreros (2-1) with 18 points, sinking 4 of 6 from distance. Jace Townsend contributed 13 points and five assists. Terrell Brown finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and six blocked shots, while Bryce Monroe scored 10.

—

