NICEVILLE, Fla. (AP)P.J. Byrd’s 18 points helped Southern defeat Loyola (Md.) 76-58 on Friday.

Byrd added five rebounds and four steals for the Jaguars (2-3). Jalen Reynolds scored 11 points while finishing 5 of 8 from the floor, and added three steals. Bryson Etienne was 5 of 14 shooting (1 for 5 from distance) to finish with 11 points.

Dave Brown finished with 22 points and seven rebounds for the Greyhounds (2-4). Alonso Faure added 10 points and seven rebounds for Loyola. Isaiah Alexander also had nine points, eight rebounds and three steals.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.