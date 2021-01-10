Butler’s double-double lifts Holy Cross over Army 70-61

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP)Austin Butler posted his seventh career double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds to lead Holy Cross to a 70-61 win over Army on Sunday.

Matt Faw had 15 points five rebounds and tied his career high with four steals for Holy Cross (2-2, 2-2 Patriot League). Gerrale Gates added 12 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. Ryan Wade had 11 points.

Butler’s 14 rebounds are most by a Crusader in a game this season.

Butler knocked down a 3-pointer to break a 53-53 tie and spark a 12-4 run for Holy Cross, which never trailed again. The Crusaders were 11 of 24 from 3-point range.

Alex King had 21 points for the Black Knights (6-3, 2-2). Josh Caldwell added 12 points. Charlie Peterson had eight rebounds.

Army defeated Holy Cross 83-68 on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.