POCATELLO, Idaho (AP)Harrison Butler scored 22 points as Southern Utah beat Idaho State 69-59 on Saturday night.

Butler also contributed five rebounds for the Thunderbirds (5-4). Tevian Jones added 13 points, while Maizen Fausett scored 12.

Miguel Tomley led the way for the Bengals (2-7) with 23 points, four assists and two steals. Austin Smellie added 11 points and six rebounds, while Jared Rodriguez scored nine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.