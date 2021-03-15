Butler guard needs offseason surgery after tearing ACL

INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Butler guard Myles Tate will need offseason surgery after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during last week’s Big East Tournament.

Tate was injured in Thursday’s season-ending loss to No. 20 Creighton. The Bulldogs finished 10-15.

Tate made 18 starts and averaged 6.7 points and 2.5 rebounds, finishing second on the team with 58 assists as a freshman. He also led the team with 29 steals.

Butler did not indicated Monday when he is expected to return.

