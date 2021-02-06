Butler beats DePaul 68-58

INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Bryce Nze and Chuck Harris scored 22 points apiece as Butler beat DePaul 68-58 on Saturday.

The 22 points were a season high for Nze.

Bo Hodges had 7 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Butler (6-10, 5-8 Big East Conference).

Javon Freeman-Liberty scored a season-high 26 points and had eight rebounds for the Blue Demons (3-8, 1-8).

Butler defeated DePaul 67-53 on Jan. 19.

