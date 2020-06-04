Butler adds all-conference guard to roster as transfer

Live Now
INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Star guard Bo Hodges has decided to transfer from East Tennessee State to Butler next season.

Bulldogs coach LaVall Jordan made the announcement Wednesday though the 6-foot-5 guard won’t be able to play next season because of the NCAA transfer rules.

Still, Jordan has a pretty good idea of what he’s getting.

”Bo brings toughness, experience and a winning mentality to our program,” Jordan said in a statement. ”He has the ability to guard multiple positions due to a strong build on a 6-5 frame. Offensively, we really like his attacking style and versatility. Most importantly, he is a team-first player who is excited about the challenges and opportunities that come competing in the Big East.””

Last season, Hodges led the Buccaneers to a 30-4 mark and the Southern Conference regular-season and tournament titles before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the sports world. Hodges started 33 games and earned all-conference honors while averaging 12.7 points and 5.8 rebounds. He finished among the conference’s top 15 in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals, field goal percentage and blocks.

He finished his career at East Tennessee with 1,007 points and a field goal percentage of 50%.

Hodges was selected as the league’s freshman of the year in 2017-18 and was a third-team all-league selection in 2018-19. He also was a two-time Class 2A Mr. Basketball Award winner in Tennessee and the state tournament MVP in 2017 when he led Maplewood High School to the state championship.

