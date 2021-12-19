Burton scores 29 to carry Richmond past Old Dominion 67-61

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 12-year-old boy was arrested after being released from an area hospital where he was receiving treatment for a gunshot wound, according to Tulare County deputies.

Authorities said on Nov. 26, Tulare County detectives were called to a business in Cutler for a shooting. Detectives said a boy, 12, allegedly walked up to a car and tried to rob a 17-year old who was in the driver’s seat.