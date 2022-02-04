Burton lifts Richmond over Saint Bonaventure 71-61

NCAA
RICHMOND, Va. (AP)Tyler Burton had a career-high 36 points as Richmond defeated St. Bonaventure 71-61 on Friday night.

Grant Golden had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Richmond (15-8, 6-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jacob Gilyard added eight assists.

Jalen Adaway had 16 points for the Bonnies (12-7, 4-4). Dominick Welch added 11 points. Osun Osunniyi had 10 points and three assists.

