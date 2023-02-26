MURRAY, Ky. (AP)Damiree Burns scored 21 points and Brian Moore Jr. hit the game-winning free throw with one second remaining in the overtime as Murray State beat Valparaiso 77-76 on Sunday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Burns added eight rebounds for the Racers (16-14, 11-9 Missouri Valley Conference). Quincy Anderson added 15 points while going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from distance, and 5 for 6 from the foul line, and they also had six rebounds. Jacobi Wood recorded 13 points and was 3-of-6 shooting and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Valparaiso’s Nick Edwards made a layup with 17 seconds to play and Ibra Bayu added another nine seconds later to make 76-all. The Beacons fouled Brian Moore Jr., who made 1 of 2 from the free-throw line to cap the scoring.

The Beacons (11-20, 5-15) were led by Ben Krikke, who recorded 24 points. Valparaiso also got 18 points from Kobe King. Nick Edwards also had 16 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Murray State entered halftime up 33-32. Burns paced the team in scoring in the first half with six points. Wood scored nine second-half points and hit the game-tying 3-pointer with six seconds remaining in regulation to send the game to overtime. Burns scored six points to lead Murray State in the overtime.

The teams face off again in the first round of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament on Thursday. Murray State will be seventh-seeded and Valpo the No. 10 seed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.