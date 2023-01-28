SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP)Isaiah Burnett and Andrew Sims both had 23 points in Stonehill’s 82-81 victory over Sacred Heart on Saturday.

Burnett had six rebounds for the Skyhawks (10-14, 6-3 Northeast Conference). Sims was 9 of 13 shooting and 5 of 7 from the free throw line, his make with four seconds left iced the win. Max Zegarowski recorded 18 points and shot 7 for 8, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc.

The Pioneers (11-13, 4-5) were led in scoring by Nico Galette, who finished with 18 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and two steals. His 3 at the buzzer accounted for the final score. Raheem Solomon added 18 points, seven rebounds and three steals for Sacred Heart. Joey Reilly also had 18 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Stonehill hosts Saint Francis (PA) and Sacred Heart hosts Wagner.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.