Burford scores 27 to carry Elon past UNC Wilmington 78-65

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

ELON, N.C. (AP)Darius Burford matched his career high with a season-high 27 points as Elon topped UNC Wilmington 78-65 on Thursday night.

Burford hit 13 of 17 shots. Hunter McIntosh had 17 points for Elon (7-16, 4-6 Colonial Athletic Association). Michael Graham added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Jaylen Sims had 18 points for the Seahawks (15-6, 9-1), whose 12-game winning streak came to an end. James Baker Jr. and Mike Okauru added 12 points apiece.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 03:30 pm
March 13 2022 05:30 pm