Buffalo narrowly beats North Texas 69-66

NCAA
DENTON, Texas (AP) — Buffalo held off North Texas for a 69-66 win on Monday night. Rubin Jones hit a foul shot with nine seconds remaining to help the Mean Green pull within 3, but they wouldn’t get any closer.

Maceo Jack scored 18 points to lead the Bulls. Ronaldo Segu and Josh Mballa added 17 points each. Mballa also had 10 rebounds.

Jeenathan Williams had 14 points and six assists for Buffalo (1-1).

Tylor Perry had 18 points for the Mean Green (1-1). Mardrez McBride added 17 points. Thomas Bell had 12 points and eight rebounds.

