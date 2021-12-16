Buckingham lifts UNC Greensboro past UMBC 62-51

BALTIMORE (AP)De’Monte Buckingham registered 11 points as UNC Greensboro beat UMBC 62-51 on Thursday night.

Kobe Langley had 10 points for UNC Greensboro (8-4).

UMBC totaled 23 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Keondre Kennedy had 14 points for the Retrievers (5-6), whose losing streak stretched to four games.

