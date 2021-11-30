Buckingham leads UNC Greensboro past Elon 74-61

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)De’Monte Buckingham had 21 points as UNC Greensboro got past Elon 74-61 on Tuesday night.

Bas Leyte had 17 points and eight rebounds for UNC Greensboro (7-2), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Khyre Thompson added 13 points. Dante Treacy had six assists.

Darius Burford had 15 points for the Phoenix (2-6), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Torrence Watson added 13 points. Hunter Woods had 13 points.

Zac Ervin, whose 14 points per game coming into the matchup led the Phoenix, shot only 20 percent for the game (1 of 5) and scored two points.

