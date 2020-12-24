Buckingham carries CS Bakersfield past Pepperdine 79-51

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

MALIBU, Calif. (AP)De’Monte Buckingham had 20 points as Cal State Bakersfield romped past Pepperdine 79-51 on Wednesday.

Ronne Readus had 14 points and 16 rebounds for Cal State Bakersfield (4-3). Czar Perry added 10 points. Shaun Williams had six assists.

Sedrick Altman had 11 points for the Waves (4-5). Colbey Ross added 10 points. Kendall Munson had three blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com