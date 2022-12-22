SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP)Sherif Kenney scored 16 points as Bryant beat Towson 69-59 on Thursday.

Kenney was 4 of 10 shooting, including 0 for 3 from distance, and went 8 for 10 from the line for the Bulldogs (9-4). Tyler Brelsford was 4 of 7 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to add 13 points. Earl Timberlake shot 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds.

Charles Thompson led the way for the Tigers (8-5) with 19 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Nicolas Timberlake added 16 points for Towson. Nygal Russell also had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.