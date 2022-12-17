LAS VEGAS (AP)Joe Bryant Jr. scored 23 points as Norfolk State beat Hampton 78-66 in the HBCU Challenge on Saturday night.

Bryant had 14 rebounds for the Spartans (8-4). Caheim Brown scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Kris Bankston recorded 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting.

Jordan Nesbitt led the way for the Pirates (3-8) with 16 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two blocks. Marquis Godwin had 14 points. Daniel Banister pitched in with 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.