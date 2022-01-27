Bryant scores 12 to lead Georgia Southern past ULM 50-45

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

MONROE, La. (AP)Cam Bryant had 12 points off the bench to lead Georgia Southern to a 50-45 win over ULM on Thursday night.

Tre Cobbs had eight rebounds for Georgia Southern (9-9, 2-5 Sun Belt Conference). Grant Weatherford added six rebounds.

Russell Harrison had 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Warhawks (10-11, 2-7). Andre Jones added 11 points. Nika Metskhvarishvili had nine rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

February 03 2022 05:00 pm
Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 03:30 pm