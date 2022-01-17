Bryant lifts Norfolk State over UMES 72-58

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP)Joe Bryant Jr. had 25 points and Jalen Hawkins added 20 as Norfolk State beat Maryland Eastern Shore 72-58 on Monday.

Bryant made 9 of 10 free throws with seven rebounds.

Kris Bankston had 14 points and seven rebounds for Norfolk State (12-4, 3-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Cahiem Brown added 11 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

Kevon Voyles had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Hawks (5-7, 0-1). Donchevell Nugent added 10 points and Da’Shawn Phillip had eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

February 03 2022 12:00 am
Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am