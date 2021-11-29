Brown’s 20-20 effort helps Missouri topple Paul Quinn 91-59

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP)Kobe Brown had 20 points and a career-high 23 rebounds to lead Missouri to a 91-59 victory over Paul Quinn on Monday night.

Dajuan Gordon scored 17 points and Amari Davis 14 for the Tigers (4-3). Javon Pickett added 12 points, 10 in the first half. Brown also had a team-high six assists.

Paul Quinn kept it close for the first 12 minutes and trailed just 18-14 with 8:41 remaining in the first half. Pickett then hit a 3-pointer for Missouri and the Tigers went on a 14-0 run over the next four minutes.

Missouri led 42-19 at halftime but outscored Paul Quinn by only nine points in the second half.

After making 4 of 19 3-pointers in the first half, Missouri made four of its first six in the second half and finished 8 for 29. Gordon made 4 of 9 3-pointers for the game.

Brandon Johnson led Paul Quinn with 17 points and Spencer McElway added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Paul Quinn is a member of the NAIA.

