Brown scores 32, Washington defeats South Dakota State 87-76

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP)Terrell Brown Jr. scored 32 points, his career high, and Washington defeated South Dakota State 87-76 on Tuesday night in the Crossover Classic.

Brown, in his first season with the Huskies after transferring from Arizona, topped the 31 points he scored four times two seasons ago when he played for Seattle. He made 13 of 18 shots and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line.

Washington led 42-32 at halftime, then the Coyotes closed to within four points with eight minutes to go. Brown scored the next seven Washington points and the Huskies led 72-64. The lead reached 10 when Jamal Bey hit a 3-pointer with 3:29 left. Brown hit two free throws for an 82-70 lead and the Huskies led by double-digits the rest of the way.

PJ Fuller scored 14 points for Washington (4-2). Eddie Matthews Jr. added 13 and Bey 12. The Huskies shot 58% overall.

Noah Freidel led the Jackrabbits (5-2) with 20 points. Douglas Wilson added 18 points and 12 rebounds.

The four teams in the round-robin tournament play three games in three days. On Wednesday, the final day, Washington will play Nevada and South Dakota State will take on George Mason.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25