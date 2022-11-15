NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Christian Brown had 20 points in Tennessee State’s 87-76 victory against Alabama A&M on Monday night.

Brown shot 6 for 9, including 4 of 5 3-pointers, for the Tigers (3-0). Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. scored 17 points with seven rebounds and five assists. Jr. Clay had 13 points.

The Bulldogs (0-2) were led in scoring by Dailin Smith, who finished with 23 points and two steals. Garrett Hicks added 20 points for Alabama A&M. Cameron Tucker also had 13 points, four assists and four steals.

Both teams play on Thursday. Tennessee State visits Southern Illinois and Alabama A&M hosts Samford.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.