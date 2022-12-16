LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP)Jordan Brown’s 20 points helped Louisiana defeat McNeese 78-70 on Thursday night.

Brown had five rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns (10-1). Greg Williams Jr. scored 17 points while going 6 of 8 (5 for 7 from distance and added five rebounds and three blocks. Terence Lewis II recorded 16 points and finished 8 of 11 from the floor.

Trae English led the way for the Cowboys (4-8) with 24 points. Christian Shumate added 16 points and 14 rebounds for McNeese. Zach Scott also recorded nine points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.