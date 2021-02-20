Brown lifts Murray St. over SIU-Edwardsville 89-62

MURRAY, Ky. (AP)Tevin Brown had a season-high 29 points as Murray State easily defeated Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 89-62 on Saturday night.

Brown shot 9 for 12 from the field, including 7 of 9 on 3-pointers.

Justice Hill had 14 points for Murray State (13-10, 10-8 Ohio Valley Conference). Devin Gilmore added 12 points and seven rebounds. Chico Carter Jr. had 11 points.

Iziah James had 10 points for the Cougars (8-14, 6-10), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Courtney Carter added 10 points. Shamar Wright had 10 points.

Mike Adewunmi, whose 14 points per game entering the matchup led the Cougars, shot only 18% for the game (2 of 11).

The Racers improve to 2-0 against the Cougars this season. Murray State defeated Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 86-57 on Monday.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com