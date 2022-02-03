Brown lifts Louisiana-Lafayette over Little Rock 75-51

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An extensive six-month investigation by USA Today based on hundreds of pages of documents, 22 interviews and 44 open records requests, alleges that former Fresno State University President and current CSU Chancellor Joseph Castro mishandled sexual harassment allegations aimed at a former university employee.

The report, written by USA Today reporter Kenny Jacoby, alleges that then-Vice President of Student Affairs Frank Lamas had received “at least 12 complaints” levied against him over the course of six years. Jacoby reports that the allegations began during his first week in the position.